Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Covington County, Alabama today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland Home High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opp High School at Pleasant Home School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paxton School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Red Level, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zion Chapel High School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Florala, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.