The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Dale County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pike County High School at Dale County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Midland City, AL

Midland City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Northside Methodist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Samson High School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at Enterprise High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Enterprise, AL

Enterprise, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Barbour County High School at Daleville High School