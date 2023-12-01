Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Guntersville High School vs. Ramsay High School Game - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
On Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM CT, Ramsay High School will host Guntersville High School in a clash between 5A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guntersville vs. Ramsay Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Parker High School at Clay-Chalkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Pinson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
