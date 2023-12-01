If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Jefferson County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spain Park High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 1

5:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Huffman High School at Central-Phenix City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Phenix City, AL

Phenix City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian Springs School at The Altamont School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson Christian Academy at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscaloosa County High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Curry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Helena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Clair County High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Grove High School at Shades Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Ramsay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Talladega County Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

McAdory High School at Center Point High School