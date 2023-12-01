Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Lamar County, Alabama today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Lamar High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
