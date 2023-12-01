Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Lauderdale County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence County High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Killen, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Christian School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence County High School at Wilson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lauderdale County High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lexington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Florence at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert County High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
