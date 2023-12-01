If you live in Lauderdale County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lawrence County High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Brooks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Killen, AL

Killen, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Christian School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Waterloo, AL

Waterloo, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Wilson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lauderdale County High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Lexington, AL

Lexington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Florence at Hatton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Town Creek, AL

Town Creek, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Florence High School at Deshler High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert County High School at Mars Hill Bible School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Winfield High School