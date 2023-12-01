Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Lee County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shaw High School at Smiths Station High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beauregard High School at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Valley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Montgomery High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
