Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Macon County, Alabama this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Reeltown High School at BB Comer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
