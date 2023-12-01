Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Madison County, Alabama this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Madison Academy at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee County High School at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
