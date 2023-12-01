Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Marion County, Alabama today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hamilton High School at Brooks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Killen, AL

Killen, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hackleburg High School at Phillips High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Bear Creek, AL

Bear Creek, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion County High School at Hubbertville School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brilliant High School at Lynn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Lynn, AL

Lynn, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Winfield High School