If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pisgah High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 7:00 AM CT on December 1

7:00 AM CT on December 1 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Academy at Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 1

3:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Montgomery High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Loveless Academic Magnet Program School at Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Academy at Chilton County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Clanton, AL

Clanton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Percy Julian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Presbyterian School at Prattville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellwood Christian Academy at Alabama Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Evangel Christian Academy at Edgewood Academy