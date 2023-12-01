Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Montgomery County, Alabama has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Pike Road High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Saraland, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Mobile Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.