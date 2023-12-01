Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Parker High School vs. Clay-Chalkville High School Game - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Parker High School is on the road against Clay-Chalkville High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, December 1.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Parker vs. Clay-Chalkville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Pinson, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Guntersville High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.