The New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they try to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-15) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -12.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have scored more than 236.5 points in six of 19 games this season.

The average total in New Orleans' contests this year is 226.4, 10.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pelicans have an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, New Orleans has won two out of the six games in which it has been favored.

New Orleans has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -750.

The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 88.2%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 6 31.6% 113.4 225.2 113 237.1 227.3 Spurs 8 44.4% 111.8 225.2 124.1 237.1 230.6

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans are 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.

Four of Pelicans' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

New Orleans has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 11 opportunities at home, and it has covered three times in eight opportunities in away games.

The Pelicans score 10.7 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Spurs give up (124.1).

New Orleans has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 124.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Pelicans and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 11-8 0-0 8-11 Spurs 7-11 0-0 13-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Spurs Point Insights

Pelicans Spurs 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-5 113 Points Allowed (PG) 124.1 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 7-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 7-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.