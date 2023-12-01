UAB vs. Southern Miss: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 1
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) are 8.5-point underdogs against the UAB Blazers (4-3) at Bartow Arena on Friday, December 1, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 141.5.
UAB vs. Southern Miss Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Bartow Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UAB
|-8.5
|141.5
UAB Betting Records & Stats
- In four games this season, UAB and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points.
- UAB's matchups this year have an average point total of 145.3, 3.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Blazers have gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- This season, UAB has won two out of the four games in which it has been favored.
- The Blazers have played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and won that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for UAB.
UAB vs. Southern Miss Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 141.5
|% of Games Over 141.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UAB
|4
|66.7%
|71.9
|139
|73.4
|137.5
|146.8
|Southern Miss
|1
|20%
|67.1
|139
|64.1
|137.5
|139.3
Additional UAB Insights & Trends
- The 71.9 points per game the Blazers put up are 7.8 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (64.1).
- When UAB puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
UAB vs. Southern Miss Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UAB
|3-3-0
|0-1
|4-2-0
|Southern Miss
|1-4-0
|0-1
|1-3-0
UAB vs. Southern Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UAB
|Southern Miss
|17-2
|Home Record
|15-0
|7-5
|Away Record
|8-7
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.6
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
