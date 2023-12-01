The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) are 8.5-point underdogs against the UAB Blazers (4-3) at Bartow Arena on Friday, December 1, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 141.5.

UAB vs. Southern Miss Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -8.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, UAB and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points.

UAB's matchups this year have an average point total of 145.3, 3.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Blazers have gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

This season, UAB has won two out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Blazers have played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for UAB.

UAB vs. Southern Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 4 66.7% 71.9 139 73.4 137.5 146.8 Southern Miss 1 20% 67.1 139 64.1 137.5 139.3

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

The 71.9 points per game the Blazers put up are 7.8 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (64.1).

When UAB puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

UAB vs. Southern Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 3-3-0 0-1 4-2-0 Southern Miss 1-4-0 0-1 1-3-0

UAB vs. Southern Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Southern Miss 17-2 Home Record 15-0 7-5 Away Record 8-7 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

