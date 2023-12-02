Saturday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 81-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Vanderbilt, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 81, Alabama A&M 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-11.1)

Vanderbilt (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Vanderbilt has a 2-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Alabama A&M, who is 3-3-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Commodores' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' -107 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.5 points per game (279th in college basketball) while giving up 87.3 per outing (358th in college basketball).

Alabama A&M ranks 235th in college basketball at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 fewer than the 33.7 its opponents average.

Alabama A&M hits 4 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball) while shooting 26.7% from deep (339th in college basketball). It is making 6.2 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 10.2 per game at 39.9%.

Alabama A&M has committed 15.7 turnovers per game (357th in college basketball), 1.5 more than the 14.2 it forces (81st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.