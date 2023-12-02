The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) are heavily favored (-18.5) to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. The contest airs on SEC Network+. The matchup's over/under is set at 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vanderbilt -18.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 146.5 points.

The average over/under for Alabama A&M's matchups this season is 156.8, 10.3 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Alabama A&M has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Alabama A&M has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +1100 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama A&M has an 8.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 2 28.6% 70.3 139.8 74.6 161.9 141.4 Alabama A&M 4 66.7% 69.5 139.8 87.3 161.9 148

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average 5.1 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Commodores give up to opponents (74.6).

Alabama A&M is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 74.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 2-5-0 0-1 3-4-0 Alabama A&M 3-3-0 1-0 4-2-0

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt Alabama A&M 14-6 Home Record 9-8 5-6 Away Record 5-8 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.