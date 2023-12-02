The Alabama Crimson Tide are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5.5), in this season's SEC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Georgia Bulldogs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The contest has an over/under of 54.5 points.

Georgia has been firing on all cylinders this year, ranking sixth-best in total offense (496.8 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (294.3 yards allowed per game). Alabama has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 17th-best in points per game (35.8) and 14th-best in points allowed per game (17.9).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Alabama Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -5.5 -110 -110 54.5 -115 -105 -225 +180

Looking to place a bet on Alabama vs. Georgia? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Alabama Recent Performance

The Crimson Tide are really struggling right now offensively, gaining 489.7 yards per game in their past three games (second-worst in college football). But defensively, they are allowing just 274.3 (16th-best).

In their past three games, the Crimson Tide are scoring 47.3 points per game (third-best in college football), and allowing 18.3 (51st).

Alabama is 53rd in the country in passing yards during its past three games (267.7 per game), and seventh-best in passing yards allowed (119.3).

The Crimson Tide are accumulating 222.0 rushing yards per game in their past three games (34th in college football), and giving up 155.0 per game (-3-worst).

The Crimson Tide have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three games.

Alabama's past three contests have all gone over the total.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

Eight of Alabama's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (72.7%).

This is the first time Alabama will play as an underdog this season.

Alabama has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +180 moneyline set for this game.

Bet on Alabama to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has racked up 2,526 yards on 66.4% passing while tossing 21 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 439 yards with 12 scores.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 166 times for 803 yards (66.9 per game) with six touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has totaled 497 yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's 749 receiving yards (62.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 catches on 45 targets with seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has 39 receptions (on 66 targets) for a total of 542 yards (45.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack's 31 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

Dallas Turner has 9.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 11.0 TFL and 46 tackles.

Caleb Downs is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 84 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions.

Terrion Arnold has picked off a team-high five passes. He also has 52 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.