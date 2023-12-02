How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 2
PEC Zwolle and FC Volendam square off for one of many compelling matchups on the Eredivisie schedule today.
How to watch all the action in the Eredivisie today is available here.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Volendam vs PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle makes the trip to take on FC Volendam at Kras Stadion in Volendam.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: PEC Zwolle (+140)
- Underdog: FC Volendam (+170)
- Draw: (+270)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse Arnhem
Vitesse Arnhem makes the trip to match up with Fortuna Sittard at Fortuna Sittard Stadion.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Fortuna Sittard (+100)
- Underdog: Vitesse Arnhem (+270)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch RKC Waalwijk vs Excelsior Rotterdam
Excelsior Rotterdam travels to face RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in Waalwijk.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RKC Waalwijk (+105)
- Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+225)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Heracles Almelo vs Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam journeys to match up with Heracles Almelo at Erve Asito in Almelo.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sparta Rotterdam (+155)
- Underdog: Heracles Almelo (+165)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
