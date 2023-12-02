A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) host the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Falcons, who have won four in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: FOXsports.com

FOXsports.com Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons' 70.3 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 65.1 the Hawkeyes give up.

Bowling Green has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

Iowa is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.3 points.

The 90.3 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 23.5 more points than the Falcons allow (66.8).

Iowa is 7-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

When Bowling Green gives up fewer than 90.3 points, it is 5-1.

The Hawkeyes are making 51% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons concede to opponents (40%).

The Falcons shoot 45.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Bowling Green Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 98-59 Hertz Arena 11/25/2023 FGCU W 100-62 Hertz Arena 11/26/2023 Kansas State W 77-70 Hertz Arena 12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena 12/6/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum 12/10/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

Bowling Green Schedule