Will Michael McCarron Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 2?
When the Nashville Predators play the New York Rangers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, will Michael McCarron score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Rangers?
McCarron stats and insights
- In two of 13 games this season, McCarron has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- McCarron has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
McCarron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|2
|2
|0
|9:47
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|10:09
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
