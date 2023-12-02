Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Montgomery County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crenshaw Christian Academy at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
