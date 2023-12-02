North Alabama vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The North Alabama Lions (4-3) will visit the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. North Alabama matchup in this article.
North Alabama vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|North Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-19.5)
|155.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-18.5)
|155.5
|-3500
|+1280
North Alabama vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- North Alabama is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
- Kansas State has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of five out of the Wildcats' six games this season have hit the over.
