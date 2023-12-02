Saturday's game between the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) and the North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Bramlage Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-71 and heavily favors Kansas State to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 84, North Alabama 71

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Kansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-12.8)

Kansas State (-12.8) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Both Kansas State and North Alabama are 3-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Wildcats are 5-1-0 and the Lions are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions put up 77.6 points per game (129th in college basketball) while allowing 74.9 per outing (264th in college basketball). They have a +19 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game.

North Alabama is 239th in college basketball at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 fewer than the 34.1 its opponents average.

North Alabama makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (159th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 38.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.6%.

North Alabama has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (247th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than the 14.3 it forces (70th in college basketball).

