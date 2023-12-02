The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) play the North Alabama Lions (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Game Information

North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Soucie: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 74.1 119th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 74.3 297th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.1 229th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.6 149th 8th 17 Assists 11.5 304th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.7 61st

