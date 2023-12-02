The Oregon Ducks (4-2) square off against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

  • This season, the Ducks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.
  • Oregon has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ducks sit at 77th.
  • The Ducks record 6.5 more points per game (81.5) than the Wolverines allow (75).
  • Oregon has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 75 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (43.5%).
  • This season, Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 140th.
  • The Wolverines put up 8.6 more points per game (81.9) than the Ducks allow their opponents to score (73.3).
  • Michigan is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon averaged 73 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged in road games (67.4).
  • Defensively the Ducks were better in home games last season, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.
  • Oregon made 7.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% on the road.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan put up more points at home (76.6 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
  • At home, the Wolverines allowed 68 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.6.
  • At home, Michigan drained 8.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M W 67-54 Al Lawson Center
11/24/2023 Santa Clara L 88-82 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Alabama L 99-91 Raider Arena
12/2/2023 Michigan - Matthew Knight Arena
12/9/2023 UTEP - Matthew Knight Arena
12/12/2023 Cal Baptist - Matthew Knight Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Memphis L 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Stanford W 83-78 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Texas Tech L 73-57 Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana - Crisler Center
12/10/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.