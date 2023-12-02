The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (6-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSNO. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.

Pelicans vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -3.5 220.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 15 times.

New Orleans has an average point total of 226.5 in its matchups this year, 6.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Pelicans have a 12-8-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, New Orleans has won three out of the seven games in which it has been favored.

This season, New Orleans has won two of its three games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs Bulls Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 15 75% 113.8 220.7 112.7 225.6 227.8 Bulls 10 50% 106.9 220.7 112.9 225.6 219.8

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Pelicans have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.

New Orleans has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered three times in eight opportunities in away games.

The Pelicans score 113.8 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 112.9 the Bulls allow.

New Orleans is 9-2 against the spread and 8-3 overall when scoring more than 112.9 points.

Pelicans vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Pelicans and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 12-8 3-3 8-12 Bulls 6-14 3-5 11-9

Pelicans vs. Bulls Point Insights

Pelicans Bulls 113.8 Points Scored (PG) 106.9 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 9-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 8-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 6-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-4 6-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-3

