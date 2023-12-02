Player prop betting options for Brandon Ingram, Nikola Vucevic and others are available in the New Orleans Pelicans-Chicago Bulls matchup at United Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO

NBCS-CHI and BSNO Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Pelicans vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +126)

The 24.5-point total set for Ingram on Saturday is 1.1 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Ingram's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: +106)

The 13.5-point total set for Jonas Valanciunas on Saturday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 10.5.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +102)

The 23.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Saturday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Williamson has dished out five assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -130)

Vucevic is averaging 16.1 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.4 less than Saturday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 10.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Vucevic's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's over/under (3.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -108)

The 23.5-point total set for DeMar DeRozan on Saturday is 2.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

