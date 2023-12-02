Predators vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (16-4-1) and Nashville Predators (11-11) play at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 4:30 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+. The Rangers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-140)
|Predators (+115)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- This season the Predators have been an underdog 12 times, and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.
- Nashville has gone 4-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Predators.
- Nashville has played 14 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Predators vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|69 (16th)
|Goals
|71 (13th)
|51 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|72 (19th)
|19 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (10th)
|10 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (25th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville possesses a 4-6-0 record versus the spread while going 6-4-0 overall in its past 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, Nashville has gone over the total five times.
- The Predators have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- In the last 10 games, the Predators and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.8 goals.
- The Predators' 71 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- The Predators' 72 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is -1.
