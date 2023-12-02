The New York Rangers (16-4-1) and Nashville Predators (11-11) play at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 4:30 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+. The Rangers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-140) Predators (+115) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Betting Insights

This season the Predators have been an underdog 12 times, and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.

Nashville has gone 4-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Predators.

Nashville has played 14 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Predators vs Rangers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 69 (16th) Goals 71 (13th) 51 (2nd) Goals Allowed 72 (19th) 19 (6th) Power Play Goals 17 (10th) 10 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (25th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville possesses a 4-6-0 record versus the spread while going 6-4-0 overall in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Nashville has gone over the total five times.

The Predators have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

In the last 10 games, the Predators and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.8 goals.

The Predators' 71 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.

The Predators' 72 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is -1.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.