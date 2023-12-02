Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Rangers on December 2, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Artemi Panarin, Filip Forsberg and others when the New York Rangers visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Forsberg's 12 goals and 15 assists in 22 games for Nashville add up to 27 total points on the season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Ryan O'Reilly is one of the top contributors for Nashville with 19 total points (0.9 per game), with 10 goals and nine assists in 22 games.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Roman Josi is a crucial contributor on offense for Nashville with four goals and 12 assists.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 30 points in 21 games (12 goals and 18 assists).
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|5
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Chris Kreider has 20 points (one per game), scoring 13 goals and adding seven assists.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
