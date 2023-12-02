The Providence Friars (6-1) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Rhode Island matchup in this article.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Providence vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Providence Moneyline Rhode Island Moneyline
BetMGM Providence (-15.5) 142.5 -1400 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Providence (-14.5) 142.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Providence vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends

  • Providence has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • So far this season, just one of the Friars games has hit the over.
  • Rhode Island has covered four times in five games with a spread this year.
  • In the Rams' five chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Providence Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Providence is 57th in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
  • Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

