When the Nashville Predators square off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, will Roman Josi find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Josi has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.

He has a 4.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:18 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:34 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 3 1 2 22:24 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 25:34 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:49 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 25:22 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 27:28 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 24:29 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 28:47 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

