The Troy Trojans (10-2) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-4) will face each other in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Troy ranks 44th in total offense this year (422.8 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 422.8 yards allowed per game. Appalachian State's offense has been thriving, posting 35.8 points per contest (17th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 70th by surrendering 26.7 points per game.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Troy Appalachian State 422.8 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.8 (16th) 300.3 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.1 (71st) 149.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (45th) 273.3 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.4 (22nd) 16 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (71st) 19 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (18th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 3,135 yards passing for Troy, completing 60.8% of his passes and throwing 26 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 254 times for 1,350 yards (112.5 per game), scoring nine times. He's also caught 17 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Taylor has carried the ball 61 times for 307 yards (25.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's leads his squad with 850 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 59 receptions (out of 89 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 636 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Deshon Stoudemire's 39 grabs are good enough for 528 yards and one touchdown.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 3,271 yards (272.6 per game) while completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 33 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 274 yards with two touchdowns.

Nate Noel has rushed 160 times for 780 yards, with five touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has collected 595 yards (on 100 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has racked up 717 receiving yards on 53 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring 10 touchdowns as a receiver.

Christan Horn has 29 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 502 yards (41.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Makai Jackson has racked up 371 reciving yards (30.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

