The Appalachian State Mountaineers are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+6.5), in this year's Sun Belt Championship Game, where they will meet the Troy Trojans. Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Troy vs. Appalachian State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-6.5) 52.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 14 Odds

Troy vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Troy has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Trojans have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Appalachian State has put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

