Alvin Kamara will be up against the fifth-best rushing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints play the Detroit Lions in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Kamara has carried the ball 119 times for a team-best 457 yards, good for 57.1 ypg. He has scored two TDs on the ground. Kamara has also made an impact as a receiver, catching 54 balls for 355 yards (44.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kamara vs. the Lions

Kamara vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Lions during the 2023 season.

Detroit has allowed seven opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Lions have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Lions allow 91.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Lions have totaled eight touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Lions' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

Alvin Kamara Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-118)

Kamara Rushing Insights

Kamara has hit the rushing yards over in five of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Saints pass on 57.9% of their plays and run on 42.1%. They are 21st in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 39.0% of his team's 305 rushing attempts this season (119).

Kamara has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has scored three of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (15.0%).

He has 22 red zone rushing carries (36.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 17 ATT / 59 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 17 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 14 TAR / 12 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs

