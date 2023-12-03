Auburn vs. Appalachian State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Auburn Tigers (5-1) carry a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2), winners of four straight. It starts at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Appalachian State matchup in this article.
Auburn vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Auburn vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-7.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-7.5)
|143.5
|-335
|+265
Auburn vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Auburn has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Tigers games have hit the over.
- Appalachian State has covered four times in six games with a spread this year.
- Mountaineers games have hit the over four out of six times this season.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Auburn is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (19th-best).
- Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
