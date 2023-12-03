Sunday's contest features the Auburn Tigers (5-1) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) facing off at George M. Holmes Convocation Center (on December 3) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 win for Auburn, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 75, Appalachian State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Appalachian State

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-4.8)

Auburn (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Appalachian State is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Auburn's 3-3-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Mountaineers' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.2 points per game. They're putting up 81 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.8 per contest to rank 66th in college basketball.

Auburn wins the rebound battle by 6.5 boards on average. It collects 37.8 rebounds per game, 41st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.3.

Auburn knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.3% from beyond the arc (169th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 23.7%.

Auburn wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12 (191st in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.3.

