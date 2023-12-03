Sunday's game at Bartow Arena has the Auburn Tigers (5-2) squaring off against the UAB Blazers (6-1) at 3:30 PM ET (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-60 victory, heavily favoring Auburn.

The Tigers' most recent contest on Thursday ended in an 83-53 victory against Clemson.

Auburn vs. UAB Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Auburn vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 72, UAB 60

Other SEC Predictions

Auburn Schedule Analysis

When the Tigers took down the Clemson Tigers, who are ranked No. 112 in our computer rankings, on November 30 by a score of 83-53, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Tigers have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Auburn 2023-24 Best Wins

83-53 at home over Clemson (No. 112) on November 30

60-54 at home over Louisiana (No. 170) on November 9

76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 180) on November 12

78-49 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 256) on November 6

68-45 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 257) on November 26

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

14.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Taylen Collins: 7.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%

6.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG% Sydney Shaw: 10.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

10.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Savannah Scott: 8.6 PTS, 71.4 FG%

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game, with a +87 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.3 points per game (182nd in college basketball) and give up 54.9 per contest (47th in college basketball).

