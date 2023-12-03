In Week 13 action at Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will be up against the Detroit Lions defense and Jerry Jacobs. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the New Orleans pass catchers against the Lions' pass defense.

Saints vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions 95.1 8.6 24 81 7.74

Chris Olave vs. Jerry Jacobs Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave's 771 receiving yards (70.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 63 receptions on 103 targets with three touchdowns.

Through the air, New Orleans ranks 11th in the NFL in passing yards (2,670) and 18th in passing TDs (13).

The Saints have been midde-of-the-road this year in points (20.8 per game), ranking 20th in the NFL.

New Orleans is throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 38.2 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Saints pass the ball more often than most of the league, throwing 53 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (46.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Jerry Jacobs & the Lions' Defense

Jerry Jacobs leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 47 tackles, two TFL, and seven passes defended.

Defensively, Detroit is ranked 17th in passing yards conceded in the league, at 2,503 (227.5 per game).

The Lions are ranked ninth from bottom in the NFL in points allowed, at 23.5 per game.

Detroit has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed a touchdown pass to 16 players this season.

Chris Olave vs. Jerry Jacobs Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Jerry Jacobs Rec. Targets 103 65 Def. Targets Receptions 63 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.2 39 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 771 47 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 70.1 4.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 249 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

