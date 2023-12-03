Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in eight of 23 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Forsberg has picked up one goal and eight assists on the power play.

He takes 4.1 shots per game, and converts 12.6% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:35 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:43 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 17:11 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:54 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:20 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:36 Home L 7-5

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

