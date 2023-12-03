Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 3?
When the Nashville Predators take on the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Gustav Nyquist light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nyquist stats and insights
- Nyquist has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Nyquist has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|22:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|23:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:32
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|17:19
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|18:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|18:01
|Home
|L 7-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.