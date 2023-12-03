The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.0% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

Jacksonville State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers sit at 145th.

The Gamecocks average 70.8 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 71.3 the Buccaneers give up.

Jacksonville State is 2-1 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Jacksonville State posted 72.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 65.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

At home, the Gamecocks ceded 11.4 fewer points per game (63.8) than away from home (75.2).

Jacksonville State averaged 9.9 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.2 threes per game, 36.4% three-point percentage).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule