The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.0% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
  • Jacksonville State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers sit at 145th.
  • The Gamecocks average 70.8 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 71.3 the Buccaneers give up.
  • Jacksonville State is 2-1 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Jacksonville State posted 72.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 65.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
  • At home, the Gamecocks ceded 11.4 fewer points per game (63.8) than away from home (75.2).
  • Jacksonville State averaged 9.9 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.2 threes per game, 36.4% three-point percentage).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ UTSA W 77-62 UTSA Convocation Center
11/26/2023 Incarnate Word W 67-65 UTSA Convocation Center
11/30/2023 South Alabama W 70-52 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/3/2023 East Tennessee State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/8/2023 UIC - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

