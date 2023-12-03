Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State matchup in this article.
Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|East Tennessee State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-4.5)
|127.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-4.5)
|127.5
|-215
|+172
Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- Gamecocks games have gone over the point total just once this season.
- East Tennessee State has won two games against the spread this season.
- In the Buccaneers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
