Sunday's game between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) at Pete Mathews Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-67 based on our computer prediction, with Jacksonville State securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM on December 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 70, East Tennessee State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville State (-3.4)

Jacksonville State (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137.4

Jacksonville State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to East Tennessee State's 2-4-0 ATS record. One of the Gamecocks' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Buccaneers' games have gone over.

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +67 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.8 points per game (255th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per contest (25th in college basketball).

Jacksonville State averages 33.1 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball) while allowing 28.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.8 boards per game.

Jacksonville State connects on 5.9 three-pointers per game (294th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4. It shoots 31.8% from deep while its opponents hit 33.1% from long range.

The Gamecocks rank 210th in college basketball by averaging 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 48th in college basketball, allowing 82.2 points per 100 possessions.

Jacksonville State has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (239th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (70th in college basketball).

