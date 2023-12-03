Jacksonville State vs. Samford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Sunday's contest at Pete Hanna Center has the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) matching up with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) at 3:00 PM ET on December 3. Our computer prediction projects a 67-58 win for Samford, who are favored by our model.
The Gamecocks took care of business in their last matchup 74-53 against Alabama State on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Jacksonville State vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville State vs. Samford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Samford 67, Jacksonville State 58
Other CUSA Predictions
Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis
- On November 30, the Gamecocks claimed their signature win of the season, a 74-53 victory over the Alabama State Hornets, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 349) in our computer rankings.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jacksonville State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-53 on the road over Alabama State (No. 349) on November 30
Jacksonville State Leaders
- Kristol Ayson: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Keiara Griffin: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 7.9 PTS, 44.9 FG%
- Brooklyn McDaniel: 6.3 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
- Elsie Harris: 6.1 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
Jacksonville State Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks score 64.9 points per game (210th in college basketball) and give up 65.3 (213th in college basketball) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.