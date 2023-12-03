Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Jacksonville State Rank
|Jacksonville State AVG
|East Tennessee State AVG
|East Tennessee State Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|69.1
|247th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|141st
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|32.3
|144th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
