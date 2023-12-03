Jacksonville State vs. Samford December 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Samford Bulldogs (4-0) will play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Jacksonville State vs. Samford Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Carly Heidger: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Lexie Pritchard: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Emily Bowman: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Masyn Marchbanks: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sadie Stetson: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK
