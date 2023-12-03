Best bets are available for when the Detroit Lions (8-3) visit the New Orleans Saints (5-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

When is Lions vs. Saints?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model and BetMGM both have the Lions taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (2.9 points). Lean towards taking the Saints.
  • The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Lions a 68.6% chance to win.
  • The Lions have won seven of the nine games they were favored on the moneyline this season (77.8%).
  • Detroit is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter.
  • The Saints won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • New Orleans has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +180 odds on them winning this game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: New Orleans (+4.5)
    • The Lions have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
    • Detroit has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
    • The Saints have put together a record of 2-8-1 against the spread this year.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (47)
    • Detroit and New Orleans average 0.5 more points between them than the total of 47 for this game.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.3 less points per game (43.7) than this matchup's over/under of 47 points.
    • Lions games have hit the over on seven of 11 occasions (63.6%).
    • The teams have hit the over in three of the Saints' 11 games with a set total.

    Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    10 1.3 0 99.3 5

    Chris Olave Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    11 70.1 3

