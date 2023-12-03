Best Bets, Odds for the Lions vs. Saints Game – Week 13
Best bets are available for when the Detroit Lions (8-3) visit the New Orleans Saints (5-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
When is Lions vs. Saints?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model and BetMGM both have the Lions taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (2.9 points). Lean towards taking the Saints.
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Lions a 68.6% chance to win.
- The Lions have won seven of the nine games they were favored on the moneyline this season (77.8%).
- Detroit is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter.
- The Saints won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- New Orleans has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +180 odds on them winning this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New Orleans (+4.5)
- The Lions have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Detroit has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- The Saints have put together a record of 2-8-1 against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47)
- Detroit and New Orleans average 0.5 more points between them than the total of 47 for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.3 less points per game (43.7) than this matchup's over/under of 47 points.
- Lions games have hit the over on seven of 11 occasions (63.6%).
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Saints' 11 games with a set total.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|1.3
|0
|99.3
|5
Chris Olave Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|70.1
|3
