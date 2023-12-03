Best bets are available for when the Detroit Lions (8-3) visit the New Orleans Saints (5-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

When is Lions vs. Saints?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

The model and BetMGM both have the Lions taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (2.9 points). Lean towards taking the Saints.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Lions a 68.6% chance to win.

The Lions have won seven of the nine games they were favored on the moneyline this season (77.8%).

Detroit is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter.

The Saints won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

New Orleans has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +180 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Orleans (+4.5)



New Orleans (+4.5) The Lions have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

The Saints have put together a record of 2-8-1 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47)



Under (47) Detroit and New Orleans average 0.5 more points between them than the total of 47 for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.3 less points per game (43.7) than this matchup's over/under of 47 points.

Lions games have hit the over on seven of 11 occasions (63.6%).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Saints' 11 games with a set total.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 1.3 0 99.3 5

Chris Olave Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 70.1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.