How to Watch the Predators vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Buffalo Sabres will host the Nashville Predators (who also lost their previous game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the action on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ as the Sabres and the Predators square off.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 76 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 20th in the NHL.
- With 74 goals (3.2 per game), the Predators have the league's 12th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Predators are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 37 goals over that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|23
|12
|15
|27
|27
|14
|57.1%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|23
|11
|10
|21
|7
|24
|53.8%
|Gustav Nyquist
|23
|3
|14
|17
|16
|3
|44.4%
|Roman Josi
|23
|5
|12
|17
|17
|5
|-
|Luke Evangelista
|22
|3
|10
|13
|22
|11
|0%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Sabres are allowing 83 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 26th in league play.
- The Sabres rank 21st in the league with 70 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Sabres have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that span.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|24
|5
|16
|21
|15
|19
|46.4%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|24
|5
|15
|20
|18
|16
|-
|John-Jason Peterka
|24
|10
|8
|18
|7
|10
|22.2%
|Jeff Skinner
|24
|10
|8
|18
|11
|17
|39.5%
|Alex Tuch
|21
|8
|9
|17
|6
|20
|42.9%
