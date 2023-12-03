Predators vs. Sabres December 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner and the Nashville Predators' Gustav Nyquist are two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center.
Predators vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Sabres (-120)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: MSG-B,BSSO,ESPN+
Predators Players to Watch
- Filip Forsberg's 12 goals and 15 assists in 23 contests give him 27 points on the season.
- With 21 total points (0.9 per game), including 11 goals and 10 assists through 23 contests, Ryan O'Reilly is pivotal for Nashville's attack.
- This season, Nashville's Nyquist has 17 points, courtesy of three goals (10th on team) and 14 assists (second).
- In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 3-2-0 on the season, giving up 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collecting 174 saves with a .902% save percentage (33rd in the league).
Sabres Players to Watch
- One of Buffalo's leading offensive players this season is Casey Mittelstadt, with 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) and an average ice time of 18:34 per game.
- Through 24 games, Rasmus Dahlin has scored five goals and picked up 15 assists.
- Skinner has 18 points for Buffalo, via 10 goals and eight assists.
- Eric Comrie (1-4-0) has a goals against average of 4.0 on the season. His .865% save percentage ranks 65th in the NHL.
Predators vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|22nd
|2.92
|Goals Scored
|3.22
|15th
|24th
|3.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.3
|19th
|27th
|28.9
|Shots
|31.2
|14th
|12th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|14th
|25th
|14.08%
|Power Play %
|19.35%
|18th
|13th
|81.25%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.97%
|29th
